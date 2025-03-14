Watch Now
New EcoRover hopes to make Lido Beach more accessible

The City of Sarasota is making Lido Beach more accessible for people with disabilities. They now have an EcoRover.

It's a track mobility chair, providing easier access to those who need it.

The city worked with the citizens with disabilities advisory board to bring this program to Lido Key.

The device doesn't go in the water but gives people an opportunity to get through the sand easily.

It's paid for through parking fines from drivers who have violated the ADA parking rule.

"It's really fulfilling to have an experience like this, where what you're doing is directly helping the community, and you can see it," said Jake Brown, ADA coordinator for the City of Sarasota.

The EcoRover is available Monday-Friday and people can borrow it for four hours at a time.

To get information on how to rent the EcoRover, click here.

