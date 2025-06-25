6 kids hospitalized after Hudson collision: FHP

HUDSON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said six children were taken to the hospital after a car crash on Wednesday.

FHP said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S.19 and State Road 52.

A 33-year-old Hudson woman was traveling northbound with six children on U.S. 19 when she failed to stop for a red traffic signal and hit a car that was turning.

The woman's vehicle overturned, ejecting multiple passengers from the car.

The driver and the children, all between the ages of 5 and 9 years old, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FHP said the other driver, a 42-year-old Hudson man, suffered minor injuries and he was not taken to the hospital.