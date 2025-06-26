Forecast: Storm return this afternoon, low 90s

Expect higher storm coverage this afternoon and evening.

Even though rain coverage will be high today, it will not rain the entire day. The morning hours look dry. We'll see temperatures in the morning in the 70s with mostly clear skies. Look for a few sct'd clouds through midday with temperatures by noon rising to near 90 but conditions will remain dry into the lunch hour.

It's during the afternoon that we'll see most of our showers and storms today, coverage will stay high into the evening as well. Overall it looks like a 60-70% chance of rain later today. Some of the storms may be strong with a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather through the afternoon.

The storms will wind down after sunset and the pattern will begin to change on Friday. We'll be heading toward an on-shore flow Friday afternoon and through the weekend. This changes the timing on the rain. The coast will start to see a chance of showers each morning, beginning Friday and right through the weekend. After these morning coastal showers, the storms will move east of I-75 toward I-95 each afternoon and evening, leaving those along our coast dry late in the day. Highs will stay around 90.

Models continue to show a higher chance of rain next week. The extra showers and clouds will keep temperatures a couple degrees cooler than they should be, though the high humidity will continue to make it feel hot.

TROPICS: All is quiet for now with the hurricane center not anticipating any development over the next 7 days. A large cloud of Saharan Dust will push back into Florida on Friday, reducing our chances for rain and making skies a bit more hazy this weekend.