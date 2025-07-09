Forecast: Isolated chances feeling near the triple digits

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a muggy morning with partly cloudy skies and lows near 80 degrees. Highs stay parked in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits with the humidity. This will continue for the next seven days. Isolated showers are likely mainly inland and north of the bay on your Wednesday in the afternoon and evening. The end of the weekend into next week trends slightly wetter. The tropics will also remain quiet for the next seven days.

I hope you all have a great day!