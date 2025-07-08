News to Know for July 8

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We're officially smack dab in the middle of summer, which means it's all heat and sunshine (along with some rain, of course). This season can bring up feelings of nostalgia, and if you're looking to lean into that, you're in luck. Chuck E. Cheese has launched Chuck’s Arcade in St. Petersburg for people who grew up playing arcade games with their friends. You can also check out Tampa Theatre's Summer Classics series to find old-school movies from days past. Maybe it's time to take a day to embrace your inner child.

News to Know

Officials are searching for two missing kids from Miami-Dade: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell Jr. were last seen in Homestead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell Jr. were last seen in Homestead. Local organizations mobilize to help Texas flood victims: Florida-based teams from Project DYNAMO and the Salvation Army are rallying to support relief efforts on the ground.



Florida-based teams from Project DYNAMO and the Salvation Army are rallying to support relief efforts on the ground. Pinellas families are still living in a flood-prone mobile home park: Twin City mobile home park off Gandy Boulevard has flooded for years, but funding to help families relocate has since been depleted.

Twin City mobile home park off Gandy Boulevard has flooded for years, but funding to help families relocate has since been depleted. The first bloodless heart-liver transplant is completed in Tampa: The patient waited more than 18 months for a transplant procedure that needed to be performed without the use of blood products.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a quiet and muggy morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. Highs will rise today to around 90 degrees and stay there for the rest of the week. Seasonal feels with the heat index in the triple digits.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally 5am weather hit

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

TikTok skincare trends are increasing the risk of kids and teens having skin reactions and allergies, according to a new report. Researchers looked at what's causing this risk and what parents can do to help protect their kids.

Susan Solves It: Allergy risks for teens who follow TikTok skincare trends

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 8

Sew your worries away at a cozy fabric fest with friendly faces and fun projects.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Put on your thinking caps and gather your squad for a night of brain-teasing trivia and tasty bites at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Spark your creativity with hands-on art glass classes, where you'll craft colorful masterpieces from glass.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 355 4th St N, St. Pete Cost: $75



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.