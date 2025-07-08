Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officials search for missing 6-year-old and 10-year-old last seen in Miami-Dade County

Ivy and Devin Mitchell
FDLE
Ivy and Devin Mitchell
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for two children who disappeared from Miami-Dade County on Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell Jr. were last seen in the 12800 block of Southwest 242nd Street in Homestead.

Officials described Ivy as a Black female who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white dress.

Devin is described as a Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and black and white pants.

If you have any information about these children, contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office at 305-596-8176 or 911.

