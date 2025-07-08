From Tampa to Texas: Local organizations mobilize to help flood victims after tragic loss

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida knows what it’s like to face a disaster, and now a devastating flood in Texas has captured the attention of many, including people in Tampa.

Local organizations are stepping up to help, like the Salvation Army and Project Dynamo.

Flash floods in central Texas have reportedly killed more than 100 people. This includes more than 20 girls and staff members from Camp Mystic in Kerr County.

"This hits home for us as parents and grandparents," said Major Mark Woodcock, area commander of the Salvation Army of Hillsborough County. "We're so thankful to give that camping experience to our children, and that's exactly what those families want to do for their children, and unfortunately, it has ended in tragedy."

From Kerrville to Tampa, the Salvation Army is working to help provide resources for families.

"Right now we're providing spiritual, emotional care, we’re providing food to the first responders and those who are affected by the floods," said Woodcock.

Woodcock and his team of volunteers in Tampa are on standby, ready to go to Texas. Meanwhile, the Salvation Army in Kerrville has boots on the ground, with more than 80 volunteers providing food and water to first responders and emergency workers.

"We've already sent two tractor-trailer loads of supplies into Kerrville," said Alvin Migues, the disaster services director of the Salvation Army in Texas.

Migues said they are also managing donations for Kerr County.

But they aren’t the only ones helping, local Tampa-based non-profit, Project Dynamo is as well. It’s a veteran-led organization with experience in high-risk search and rescue operations.

Operations Director Mike Dinesman said they have special resources allowing them to travel through difficult terrain.

"We have two horseback teams, so we've offered that because horses can get places where a lot of people can't get to, like on a motorcycle, or side by side ATV, truck, or even a boat," said Dinesman.

If you want to help, these organizations recommend donating money.

"We're seeing a huge influx of donated goods right now," said Migues. "In fact, it's becoming challenging, being able to keep up with all of it. Cash donations right now is the easiest thing that you can do from Florida to help out in Texas.

But Woodcock wants to warn people of scammers.

"Have a little bit of common sense and go to those official websites," said Woodcock.

Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy too.

It’s easy to make a difference, just text FLOODING to 50155 or scan the QR code to donate.