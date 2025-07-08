Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Summer-feel with a 30% rain chance

Ally 5am weather hit
Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast
TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a quiet and muggy morning with partly cloudy skies and temps near 80 degrees. Highs today rise to near 90 and stay there for the rest of the week. Seasonal feels with the heat index in the triple digits. Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon mainly inland with and onshore flow. The latter portion of the week into the weekend the rain chances increase with more coverage. The tropics for now remain quiet.

