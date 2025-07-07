News to Know for July 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Monday again, and I think most of us are still trying to wake up from a Fourth of July haze. Hopefully, the weather didn't ruin your chance at having a good holiday weekend, but if your plans were canceled, know you weren't alone. Multiple events across Tampa Bay were called off, including Anna Maria Island's parade and the North Port Freedom Festival (which was postponed until Aug. 30). As far as this week goes, it still may not be the greatest time to hit the beach, but we will see less rain. Something to look forward to?

News to Know

Florida law enforcement kills a stabbing suspect: Police and deputies said they were forced to shoot a man who was accused of stabbing multiple people inside a Daytona Beach home on Saturday night.

Police and deputies said they were forced to shoot a man who was accused of stabbing multiple people inside a Daytona Beach home on Saturday night. A bomb threat and weather delays disrupt local flights: Tampa Bay faced significant flight delays due to severe weather and a mid-air bomb threat on an Allegiant Airlines plane returning to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.



Tampa Bay faced significant flight delays due to severe weather and a mid-air bomb threat on an Allegiant Airlines plane returning to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. A Florida family pushes for reform after a fatal dog attack: Pamela Rock's family worked to create a new law that has stricter penalties for dangerous dogs after Rock was mauled to death while delivering mail on her usual route in Interlachen, Florida.

Pamela Rock's family worked to create a new law that has stricter penalties for dangerous dogs after Rock was mauled to death while delivering mail on her usual route in Interlachen, Florida. Ozzy Osbourne says farewell to live performance: Hard-rock royalty and some 40,000 fans gathered for an ear-splitting tribute at what the heavy metal icon says was his last-ever live performance.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a muggy and warm start to the day, with temperatures in the 70s across the region. Some isolated showers are possible throughout the day, but rain chances are low for Monday and Tuesday.

Susan Solves It

New research highlights the dangers of TikTok skincare trends for children and teens, urging parents to simplify routines. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how parents can protect their children from harmful skincare trends.

Susan Solves It: TikTok skincare trends risk skin reactions

Things to Do this Monday, July 7

Get ready to sweat it out with high-energy HIIT sessions at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for a full-body workout.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Get ready for a night of fun with Jukebox Bingo, where you can enjoy great music while playing your favorite game of chance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Embark on an exciting scavenger hunt adventure in Dade City that’s fun for all ages.

When: 7 a.m. Where: 5555 10th Street Dade City Cost: $14.99



