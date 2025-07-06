‘Sense of peace’: Family’s push for reform after sister’s fatal dog attack

Dog owners – this story is for you. There is a new law in Florida that has stricter penalties for dangerous dogs, including insurance requirements.

Pamela Rock inspired change for safer neighborhoods across the state. ABC Action News Annette Gutierrez has been in touch with her family for over a year while they worked to hold someone accountable for her death.

She tragically died three years ago when a pack of dogs mauled her to death. Now, her family is finally getting justice while helping save others too.

August 21, 2022 was a typical Sunday afternoon for 61-year-old Pamela Rock. She was delivering mail on her usual route in Interlachen when things took a turn for the worst.

Her truck broke down on a dirt road in rural Putnam County, and a pack of five dogs mauled her to death.

After investigating, her family found that those dogs had a history of aggression, and their owner had tried to surrender them to animal control without any luck.

"The lack of accountability on top of the tragic death of our sister was really what inspired us to get serious," said Dick Rock, Pam's brother, the second oldest sibling.

Pam is one of 14 siblings. They live all across the country, and came together to fight for change.

No one was held accountable in the case of their sister, so they worked to create the "Pam Rock Act."

"We don't want anyone or any family to go through what we went through," said Veronica Rock-Lakatos, Pam's sister, the 13th sibling.

Eight-year-old Michael Millett Jr. of Volusia County is an example of another tragedy in Florida. He was killed by a dog while riding his bicycle in his neighborhood in January.

Representative Judson Sapp sponsored the bill to enhance public safety in neighborhoods across the state.

And on May 21, Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law.

This was a proud moment for the Rock family.

"It definitely feels very empowering," said Sandra Rock, Pam's sister in law.

"Because it is a big win for all of us who had put so much into it," said Maria Rock-Risse, Pam's sister, the ninth sibling.

"It give me a sense of peace," said Veronica. "We lost Pam, it's a hardship, but what are you going to do about it? You know. Honestly, we've done something about it, and it feels good what we're doing. We've done the right thing."

The law will require mandatory impoundment for severely injuring a person or another animal.

"To be declared dangerous, all they need to do is have a victim or a person who was threatened by a dog that was not restrained and treats in an aggressive fashion," said Tom Rock, Pam's brother, the third oldest sibling. "So, for example, you're driving your car around, and this dog chases you and starts biting your car's tire, that counts as a symptom of aggressive behavior."

From there, the person reporting the dog would have to fill out a sworn statement of the facts, and animal control will do an investigation to determine whether it’s dangerous.

"So, to think that all dog owners are going to be affected by this law, would be inaccurate," said Daniel Rock, Pam's brother, the fifth oldest sibling.

Sierra Hancock is the dog coordinator for Rags to Riches Animal rescue in Tampa, and she says she is worried about one classifies a dog as aggressive.

"I fear that it’s going to be geared more towards certain breeds, not necessarily if they’re truly aggressive," said Hancock. "Because anybody that see a particular breed and they instantly think ‘oh that’s an aggressive dog."

She said she wants the proper due diligence for deeming a dog dangerous.

"Is it truly an aggressive dog or was it a scared dog?" questioned Hancock. "Any dog that is running on the street and is being chased or trying to be contained, they’re going to be scared, they’re going to snap, but it could be the most loving dog in the world."

The law also includes owner accountability. So, if a dog is classified as dangerous after the investigation of an attack, the owner must obtain at least $100,000 in liability insurance upon release back to owner, and ensure their pets are securely confined.

They also need to be spayed and neutered and property confined with either muzzles, leashes or in a secure enclosure with warning signs posted.

They need to be microchipped – identifying them as aggressive.

Lastly, dog owners need to make the public aware of their dog’s bite history and dangerous dog classification to any future adopters of that dog.

Hancock agreed with accountability and public awareness.

"Because not only are you causing a risk for that dog’s life, but your causing a risk for any potential person that is going to get owner ship of that dog," said Hancock.

Now, the Rock family plans to help educate and enforce.

"Here's something that we must never lose sight of, no matter how good the laws get," said Dick. "The laws are enforced by humans."

To honor her legacy, the Rock family launched a website, “Pam Rock Act.” It serves as a resource for legislation, education, and ongoing advocacy efforts.