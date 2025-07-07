Forecast: Less rain to start off the week

TAMPA — Good Monday morning everyone! It is a muggy and warm start to the day with temps in the 70s across the region. Some isolated showers are possible throughout the day with low rain chances for your Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. The rest of the week the pattern turns more wet with temps in the low 90s and 50 to 60% chances of rain each day. Tropical Depression Chantal also continues to weaken as it moves north up into the mid-Atlantic. The tropics are expected to stay quiet after Chantal dissipates.

I hope you all have a great day!