Florida News

Suspect killed after stabbing multiple people inside Florida home: Deputies

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police and deputies said they were forced to shoot a suspect who was accused of stabbing multiple people inside a Daytona Beach home on Saturday night.

According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 1402 Derbyshire Road area around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about the stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times and learned that the suspect was inside the home. While they were making announcements for him to come out, they discovered that another person was potentially inside.

A team entered the home to rescue any additional victims, but as they moved through the home, the suspect suddenly charged out of a bedroom while screaming and holding a large knife raised above his head.

Law enforcement then shot the suspect multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies or officers were injured during the incident. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. The deputies involved were temporarily placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

