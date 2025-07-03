Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIST: Are any 4th of July events in Tampa Bay canceled due to rain?

Storms might impact 4th of July events this weekend
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for this holiday weekend (July 4-6). Most Tampa Bay area events are going on as planned. We will update this list if any events in our area are canceled or postponed.

Canceled

  • Anna Maria Island 4th of July Parade (7/4) is canceled
  • North Port Freedom Festival postponed to August 30

Full list of events happening this weekend:

Things to do this Friday (7/4)

July 4th Boat Parade

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Boats decorated in red, white and blue will compete for the most patriotic.

Star Spangled Sparkman

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Enjoy waterfront views for a major fireworks displays.

4th of July Terrace Party

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1413 Main St, Sarasota
Cost: $25
Info: Find outdoor grilling, backyard games and more.

July 4th Freedom Fest

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: $12.95
Info: Celebrate the night with fireworks and a boat parade.

Thunder on the Ridge

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City
Cost: Free
Info: This festive event will feature fireworks, live entertainment and food vendors.

4th of July Pool Party at Aloft

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 100 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
Cost: $36.05
Info: Enjoy an open bar, small bites and live performers.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Rain or shine event
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Find a circus show, classic carnival games and more.

Palmetto Fourth Fest

Going on as scheduled
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 801 Riverside Drive, Palmetto
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the holiday with live music and food trucks.

Things to do this Saturday (7/5)

Fireworks Show at Innisbrook Resort

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 36750 U.S. Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor
Cost: $25
Info: Watch a spectacular fireworks show and receive a complimentary drink.

Hot Dog Day at The Bazaar

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy hot dogs with all kinds of toppings along with free beer and live music.

Suncoast Largest Food Truck Festival

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 140 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Sample food from over 40 vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (7/6)

"Top Gun" at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the iconic 1986 film in theaters.

Multiday events

Red, White and Boom at Legoland Florida

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven
Cost: $79
Info: Enjoy a DJ dance party and a fireworks show with your favorite Lego characters.

4th of July at Busch Gardens

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: $55
Info: Enjoy choreographed dances and a fireworks show.

Saigon Night Market

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Get a taste of global Asian dishes, desserts and more.

Hannibal Buress at Funny Bone Comedy Club

When: Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
Cost: $42-$52
Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

