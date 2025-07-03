LIST: Are any 4th of July events in Tampa Bay canceled due to rain?

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for this holiday weekend (July 4-6). Most Tampa Bay area events are going on as planned. We will update this list if any events in our area are canceled or postponed.

Canceled

Anna Maria Island 4th of July Parade (7/4) is canceled

North Port Freedom Festival postponed to August 30

Full list of events happening this weekend:

Things to do this Friday (7/4)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Boats decorated in red, white and blue will compete for the most patriotic.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Enjoy waterfront views for a major fireworks displays.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1413 Main St, Sarasota

Cost: $25

Info: Find outdoor grilling, backyard games and more.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $12.95

Info: Celebrate the night with fireworks and a boat parade.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 555 Ledwith Avenue, Haines City

Cost: Free

Info: This festive event will feature fireworks, live entertainment and food vendors.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 100 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Cost: $36.05

Info: Enjoy an open bar, small bites and live performers.

Rain or shine event

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 7500 Island Cove Ter, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Find a circus show, classic carnival games and more.

Going on as scheduled

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 801 Riverside Drive, Palmetto

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the holiday with live music and food trucks.

Things to do this Saturday (7/5)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 36750 U.S. Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor

Cost: $25

Info: Watch a spectacular fireworks show and receive a complimentary drink.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 821 Apricot Ave, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy hot dogs with all kinds of toppings along with free beer and live music.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 140 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Sample food from over 40 vendors.

Things to do this Sunday (7/6)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Watch the iconic 1986 film in theaters.

Multiday events

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven

Cost: $79

Info: Enjoy a DJ dance party and a fireworks show with your favorite Lego characters.

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: $55

Info: Enjoy choreographed dances and a fireworks show.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Get a taste of global Asian dishes, desserts and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa

Cost: $42-$52

Info: Watch the comedian perform his act live in Tampa.