News to Know for January 17

We're highlighting Tarpon Springs in our Friday community show, taking you to hidden gems and local haunts. If you go, make sure you stop by the Safford House Museum, which was the first house built in the city. Owned by Anson Safford back in 1883, it was restored to its original Victorian condition in 1997.
News to Know
- A nonprofit weighs in on a deadly dog attack: The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the tragic incident involving an 8-year-old serves as a reminder about pet owner responsibility.
- Red tape is still preventing hurricane clean-up: The Gateway Mobile Home Park in Pinellas County has been waiting for the removal of a giant debris pile for months.
- Animals from Big Cat Rescue settle into their new home: Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas took in the tigers, bobcats and other animals that once lived at the sanctuary near Citrus Park Mall.
- The Rays announce 2025 game times: Tampa Bay Rays officials said they know the upcoming season will bring "new challenges," but they're working hard to create an outstanding experience for fans.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll wake up to temperatures in the 50s, while skies will remain mostly cloudy today.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, January 17, 2025
Things to Do this Friday, January 17
- Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at Dunedin Downtown Market.
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 420 Main St, Dunedin
- Cost: Free
- Enjoy rides, food, and live entertainment at the Sarasota Winter Carnival.
- When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
- Cost: Free
- See bull riders and listen to live country music at Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
- Cost: $60
