News to Know for January 17

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We're highlighting Tarpon Springs in our Friday community show, taking you to hidden gems and local haunts. If you go, make sure you stop by the Safford House Museum, which was the first house built in the city. Owned by Anson Safford back in 1883, it was restored to its original Victorian condition in 1997.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll wake up to temperatures in the 50s, while skies will remain mostly cloudy today.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, January 17, 2025

Things to Do this Friday, January 17

Pick up some fresh produce and flowers at Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: 420 Main St, Dunedin Cost: Free

Enjoy rides, food, and live entertainment at the Sarasota Winter Carnival.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota Cost: Free

See bull riders and listen to live country music at Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival.

When: 8 p.m. Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds Cost: $60



