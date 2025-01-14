Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

8-year-old Florida boy attacked and killed by 2 dogs in DeLand

police lights
WFTS
police lights
Posted

DELAND, Fla. — An eight-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two dogs north of DeLand, Florida, Monday evening, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the attack was reported just before 5 p.m. Witnesses reportedly started CPR on the boy after the attack, but the child died from his injuries.

Deputies and Animal Services officers captured both dogs and are being held in quarantine by animal services.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a joint investigation has been started to determine the circumstances that led to the attack.

"This is a tragedy beyond comprehension...I can only ask our community to say a prayer of strength for this family and keep them in your heart as they face their worst nightmare," Sheriff Chitwood said in a statement.

A Hardee County grandmother is on trial this week for leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car where the baby died —the second grandchild to die under Tracey Nix's care. ABC Action News I-Team Reporter Kylie McGivern sat down with Kaila Nix just days ahead of her mother's trial for aggravated manslaughter.

Trial begins Monday for woman who left 7-month-old granddaughter in hot car

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.