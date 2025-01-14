8-year-old Florida boy attacked and killed by 2 dogs in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — An eight-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two dogs north of DeLand, Florida, Monday evening, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the attack was reported just before 5 p.m. Witnesses reportedly started CPR on the boy after the attack, but the child died from his injuries.

Deputies and Animal Services officers captured both dogs and are being held in quarantine by animal services.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a joint investigation has been started to determine the circumstances that led to the attack.

"This is a tragedy beyond comprehension...I can only ask our community to say a prayer of strength for this family and keep them in your heart as they face their worst nightmare," Sheriff Chitwood said in a statement.