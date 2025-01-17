Humane Society of Tampa Bay reacts to deadly dog attack in Central Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Animal advocates with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said a fatal dog attack in Central Florida serves as a reminder about pet owner responsibility.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, two dogs attacked and killed an 8-year-old boy north of Deland.

Authorities identified the boy as Michael Millett.

"At the entrance of their subdivision, he stops and goes to pet one of the dogs that's out there and at that point, Michael is maliciously mauled, brutally mauled and killed," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood with the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chitwood said deputies responded and chased the dogs down the road. Volusia County Animal Services officers responded and captured both dogs, one described as a pit bull and the other as a mixed breed dog.

"This isn't a breed problem. This is that specific dog and that specific owner's problem, and there are really good dogs of those breeds out there that would never do anything like this," said Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the fatal attack should serve as a reminder to pet owners about responsibility.

"To be a responsible dog owner, pet owner, but specifically dog owner, you have to know what your dog can and cannot do. If your dog does not care for children, know that. If your dog cannot be out in public, know that," she said.

She said the responsibility lies with the owner of those two dogs.

Sheriff Chitwood agreed and said pet owners have a responsibility to make sure their dogs are not running loose and are not a danger to others.

"We're going to do everything humanly possible to hold the owner of these dogs responsible, and we're going to do everything possible to make sure these dogs are destroyed," said Sheriff Chitwood during a press conference.

Blessinger said if you come across a dog you do not know, pay attention to their behavior.

"Dogs can tell you when they're not comfortable with certain things. They can get really still, their tail goes straight, ears go back, and of course, we have the verbal signs. They might start barking. They might start growling. They might start panting pretty heavy," said Blessinger.

The dogs involved in the attack are in the custody of animal services. Authorities have not said yet if the dogs will be euthanized.