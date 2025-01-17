Forecast: Lots of clouds today, some sun possible

Mostly cloudy but dry today. Some sun likely too.

We're waking up to cool temperatures in the 50s on this Friday morning. There are sct'd clouds around but they should be thin enough to let through some sun this morning.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. There will be a window, between 11 am and 4 pm when some may actually see a good deal of blue skies and maybe even some sun. Despite this, a northeast breeze will keep the air dry and cool. Highs today will only reach the 60s.

Clouds begin to increase again from the south this evening. This will also be accompanied by an increase in moisture which could lead to some sct'd showers developing after 4 pm this evening, starting to the south of the Bay and working their way north through the evening. If you have late Friday night plans, plan on a chance of light rain.

It will stay misty and cloudy overnight with showers possible Saturday morning. Don't get discouraged if Saturday starts rather gray or wet. This should clear by midday and the afternoon on Saturday actually looks pretty good. Temperatures will be mild in the 70s and skies should be mostly cloudy to even partly sunny at times.

Clouds return Saturday night with temperatures holding in the 60s late Saturday into Sunday morning. The very early morning hours on Sunday are likely to be dry. After 8am, however, all bets are off. Check the radar as you wake up Sunday morning because we'll likely already be tracking rain moving in from the northwest. This rain will spread across the region on Sunday. It's part of a slow-moving front that will likely hold periods of rain in our area through much of the day on Sunday. The rain is likely to wind down before sunset late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

Monday looks chilly and cloudy. Though a quick shower is possible, it'll likely just be cloudy and cold most of the day. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s, 15-20 degrees below normal.

Tuesday will start chilly and cloudy. Rain will begin to develop during the morning and it will become steadier and more widespread during the day. Look for rain almost all day Tuesday with cold temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The rain will continue Tuesday night.

Wednesday we'll start with cold rain and temperatures in the 40s and upper 30s. The rain will end during the day and conditions will start to improve by late Wednesday.

Brighter, milder weather will return by Thursday as highs return to the 60s.

Have a great weekend!