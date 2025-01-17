Discover Tarpon Springs' rich history at the Safford House Museum

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A trip to Tarpon Springs isn't complete without a visit to the historic Safford House Museum, the first house in the city.

It was owned by Anson Safford back in 1883. The city started to restore the house in 1997, bringing it back to its original Victorian condition.

"One of the major things is that especially with Tarpon itself—I'm sure you drove through here—you've seen how historic just downtown is. The fact that we can kind of keep that alive is a huge boom for us economically because it's a huge tourist attraction," Gabriel Castaldi, Patron Services Coordinator for Tarpon Arts, said.

Inside, you'll learn all kinds of information about the Saffords' day-to-day back in the 1800s, like how the home's design helped them live without air conditioning.

If you go:



23 Parkin Court, Tarpon Springs

$3 for Tarpon Springs residents, $5 for non-residents

Open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To continue your historic tour of Tarpon Springs, walk on over to the Heritage Museum.

This self-guided tour will feature the area's long connection to Greece, an introduction to Native American artifacts, the history of the Tarpon Springs Women's Club and so much more.

If you go:

