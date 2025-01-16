Rays announce game times for 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced game times, parking entry times and gate entry times for their 2025 home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Rays said most weeknight games at the start of the season will start at 7:05 p.m. Saturday games will start at 4:10 p.m., and Sunday games will start at 1:40 p.m.

In June, weeknight games will begin starting at 7:35 p.m., while weekend game times will vary.

According to the release, the gates at Steinbrenner Field will open 90 minutes before first pitch and parking lot entry will open three hours before first pitch.

“We know that the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field will bring new challenges, and we are working hard to create an outstanding game day experience for fans,” said Bill Walsh, Rays Chief Business Officer. “We worked with Major League Baseball to craft a game schedule that considers weather, traffic and other events in the area. We’re excited for a fun and memorable year ahead.”

The Rays chose Steinbrenner Field as their temporary home for the 2025 season after Tropicana Field sustained damage from Hurricane Milton.

