Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for April 25

Posted
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR - 2025-04-25T064743.440.png
WFTS
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR - 2025-04-25T064743.440.png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is our biweekly community show, when we hit the road to find the local haunts and hidden gems that make your neighborhood special. This week, we took a trip to Madeira Beach, where we saw the ongoing recovery efforts from last year's hurricane. But the island's residents, as well as its businesses, are still going strong. Hubbard's Marina, located on John's Pass, has thrived for nearly a century. While others, such as Spice and Tea Exchange, continue to rebuild, the community isn't giving up. "You know, we're not going anywhere. We're here to stay, and we're going to be back bigger and better than ever," general manager Rob Colwell told us.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says that this morning, lows will continue to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s with clear skies. But highs will rise to near-record levels in the low 90s, and this warm stretch will continue into the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Friday, April 25

  • Enjoy an evening of jazz at the ongoing Jazz with Jim Cabaret Series.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
    • Cost: $13-$20
  • Head to the first day of Breakaway Music Festival to see artists like Fisher and Louis the Child.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
    • Cost: $125
  • Watch the race at the annual fundraising Swan Derby
    • When: 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: Frances Langford Promenade, Lakeland
    • Cost: Free

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo