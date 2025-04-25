News to Know for April 25

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is our biweekly community show, when we hit the road to find the local haunts and hidden gems that make your neighborhood special. This week, we took a trip to Madeira Beach, where we saw the ongoing recovery efforts from last year's hurricane. But the island's residents, as well as its businesses, are still going strong. Hubbard's Marina, located on John's Pass, has thrived for nearly a century. While others, such as Spice and Tea Exchange, continue to rebuild, the community isn't giving up. "You know, we're not going anywhere. We're here to stay, and we're going to be back bigger and better than ever," general manager Rob Colwell told us.

Drivers pay more to appeal bus fines: Polk County drivers who receive fines for passing a stopped school bus cannot challenge the violation until after 30 days, when it's upgraded to a $329 uniform traffic citation.

The Buccaneers draft a new wide receiver: The team selected Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State University with the 19th overall pick on Thursday night.



Construction begins on a wildlife overpass: The Florida Department of Transportation is providing a new opportunity for wildlife to cross I-4 in Polk County, hoping to give species a chance to expand.

More graves are found at Tropicana Field: A recent ground-penetrating radar survey was completed in the area of Tropicana Field, which was formerly known as Oaklawn Cemetery.

Meteorologist Ally Blake says that this morning, lows will continue to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s with clear skies. But highs will rise to near-record levels in the low 90s, and this warm stretch will continue into the weekend.

Enjoy an evening of jazz at the ongoing Jazz with Jim Cabaret Series.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa Cost: $13-$20

Head to the first day of Breakaway Music Festival to see artists like Fisher and Louis the Child.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $125



Watch the race at the annual fundraising Swan Derby

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Frances Langford Promenade, Lakeland Cost: Free



