Madeira Beach Wednesday Market brings opportunities for local vendors

Every Wednesday on Madeira Beach, you'll find a portion of Madeira Way closed to cars and traffic.

Instead, it's lined with tents for local vendors to set up shop.

Tampa Bay Markets hosts the event every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving visitors and locals a chance to shop local.

Marley's Main Man

Grab a cold brew at Marley's Main Man.

Matthew Pelllisier started the company because of his love of a good cold brew.

"This market has been really good to me. We started in January, and every week that I started doing it, from the very beginning, it's just been increasingly better business. So, yeah, I love Tampa Bay markets. I got my start because of them over in Dunedin, and then I've just been working all the little markets that they have."

Aimee Lepri Jewelry

Meet local artisan Aimee Lepri, who lives and works on Madeira Beach. She's a jewelry maker who makes all her jewelry with a propane oxygen torch.

Hurricanes displaced her from her studio, so the market has been a great plan to help make ends meet.

"This market is great. It's actually something that restored normality to our lives after the hurricane. A lot of us, you know, got displaced with our businesses, and it's just great to see all the locals come out and support us, and all the local business owners have a space to sell when their retail location might have been taken by the storm."

Psalm's Peanut Brittle

This mother/son business is a must-stop.

You'll find Carlton Owens at this market selling Psalm's Peanut Brittle, and chances are high you will hear him say, "It's gentle on your dental."

"She used to make it for Christmas all the time, and people kept asking about her brittle after Christmas, and as a youngster, I thought people were crazy, just being greedy. But I went off to college, and I had store-bought brittle, and I almost broke a tooth, and I realized then that she had something special. So many years later, after she retired, I said, 'Mama, you should start making your brittle and start selling it.' Phones started ringing, and it hasn't stopped ringing since."