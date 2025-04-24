Construction begins on Florida’s first wildlife overpass across I-4 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is providing a new opportunity for wildlife to cross I-4 in hopes of giving species a chance to expand.

I-4 is bustling as people move to Polk County in droves. However, it's making it extremely dangerous for animals to cross the interstate.

“I-4 is a barrier to wildlife movement. There are over 100,000 vehicles a day that travel on that section of roadway and so it’s almost impossible for wildlife to safely cross the road,” said Brent Setchell, FDOT District 1 Drainage Design Engineer.

Work has begun on Florida's first dedicated wildlife crossing overpass on I-4.

Located just east of State Road 33, it will connect the Green Swamp to the north and Saddle Creek, Tenoroc Fish Management and the Peace River corridor to the south.

This network of conservation lands is home to numerous wildlife and connecting them is vital to their survival.

“The wildlife on the south side of I-4 haven't seen the wildlife on the north side of I-4 for more than 40 years often times, so this will allow that interaction to occur and get that genetic diversity back,” Setchell said.

The $18 million project will include a 44-foot-wide bridge and concrete noise barriers.

“There will be directional fencing on either side and that will prevent bears and dears and other wildlife from getting onto the roadway,” said Jason Lauritsen, Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation Chief Conservation Officer.

Thousands of animals have already used FDOT’s wildlife crossing under I-4 that opened in Polk County last year. The crossings are part of a larger effort to protect the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an 18-million-acre wild footprint across the state.

“As Florida continues to grow, we have smaller and smaller areas for wildlife to exist, so making sure that those spaces remain connected is critical,” Lauritsen said.

The overpass is expected to welcome its first four-legged user in 2027.