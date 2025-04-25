Hubbard's Marina going strong for 97 years on John's Pass

Hubbard's Marina is a family-owned business that's been on John's Pass for the past 97 years.

Dyland Hubbard is the fourth generation of the long-time business.

"It means a lot, and it's a lot of pressure, if you will, and it's also, I think, a big reason why we're so ingrained with the community. I mean, we couldn't have done this for 100 years. Our family business couldn't have survived without the community and the community support, and also the awesome people that we have working with us," Hubbard explains.

He's actively involved in the community and wants to see this community thrive, especially after the 2024 hurricanes.

"We're starting to see that transition, and it's good to see, it's positive to see. Unfortunately, many parts of our community are still reeling, and a lot of places have a long road ahead of them before they are fully recovered. But as far as our business, as far as John's Pass is concerned, it's really, really looking up here. So, just trying to stay positive and keep working together as a community to bring those who haven't made it back up yet as fast as possible. It's just always good to see a new business opening, a new family recovering, getting back in their home. So we're just staying focused and working hard," said Hubbard.

If you're looking for something to do on the water, Hubbard's Marina offers dolphin tours, island trips, sunset cruises, shelling and fishing.

"The fishing is incredible. The wildlife is incredible. This time of year is a special time. The cold fronts have slowed down. It's beautiful out here. It's nice and tempered, dry. It's not too humid yet. Plus, on top of that, a lot of the transition is happening. We're having a lot of our manatees come back. Just yesterday, there was a big group of manatees moving up and down the beach. The dolphins are really active. They're starting to have babies right now," said Hubbard. "We actually saw two North Atlantic right whales along our beautiful beaches, and that's super rare."

The Hubbards also have some other special businesses right on John's Pass.

"We actually offer a seafood market down at Don's Dock, where we sell fresh-caught seafood. Commercial boats come in and offload. We have stone crab, lobster, shrimp, we have fresh-caught seafood. You can come on down to John's Pass and do a fishing trip with us."

