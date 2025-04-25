Buccaneers select wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with No. 19 pick in NFL draft

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed another playmaker for Baker Mayfield in the first round of the NFL draft, selecting Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick on Thursday night.

The four-time defending NFC South champions were thought to be leaning toward selecting a player to bolster a defense that hasn’t been as reliable as usual over the past two seasons. Both with franchise career receiving leader Mike Evans about to turn 32 and trusty sidekick Chris Godwin coming off ankle surgery, Egbuka was an easy choice.

A cornerback, inside linebacker or edge rusher would not have been a surprise, however general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles made it clear in the weeks leading up to the draft that upgrading an already potent offense was a possibility, too.

The Bucs are coming off going 10-7 and losing to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Tampa Bay’s second season with Mayfield at quarterback.

The offense flourished, with Mayfield setting career highs for passing yards (4,500) and touchdown passes (41) and the addition of rookie running back Bucky Irving helped transform the Bucs into a team that ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing after finishing last each of the previous two seasons.

The defense, meanwhile, had difficulty generating a consistent pass rush and only had seven interceptions — tied for the fourth lowest in the league.