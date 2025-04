TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! We have almost made it to the weekend and it is toasty!

Morning lows continue to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s with clear skies. Highs rise to near record levels in the low 90s and this warm stretch continues into the weekend. Next week gives us our next best chance of rain. We really need it and a few showers and storms are possible early next week. Temps still stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

I hope you all have a great weekend!