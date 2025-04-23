News to Know for April 23

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Last night was a tough one. The Tampa Bay Lightning were defeated by the Florida Panthers, 6-2, on Tuesday in the first game of the first-round playoff series. But just because we lost a match doesn't mean we need to give up all hope. The two teams will go head-to-head once again on Thursday at Amalie Arena, giving the Bolts a chance to rewrite the narrative. Let's keep our fingers crossed until then.

News to Know

The Florida Attorney General targets Snapchat: According to a lawsuit filed by AG James Uthmeier, there are concerns that the app is being used by predators to target minors.

An empty 9mm cartridge is found at USF: Tuesday's discovery comes after USF Police located an empty gun case, empty ammunition magazines and some personal belongings on Saturday.



A bubble wizard hopes to dazzle hometown crowds: Blaise Ryndes, a 23-year-old showman from Land O' Lakes, is bringing his Cirque du Soleil-style show featuring lasers and aliens to Tampa.

GLAAD leaders discuss Pope Francis' impact: Leaders from the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization said Francis was a "transformational leader who included LGBTQ people in historic ways."

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures to start the day, with most areas in the 60s. The afternoon will have mostly sunny skies and a return to some heat with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s away from the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on creating a separate high-yield savings account for emergencies to enhance financial preparedness.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Emergency Savings Challenges

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 23

Unleash your inner rock fan at a wild night of heavy riffs and chaos with Napalm Death and The Melvins.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 14802 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $35

Get crafty and light up your night at a hands-on lantern-making workshop that sparks creativity and fun.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $40

Hop on for an enlightening ride through history on a fascinating Civil Rights trolley tour.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 335 2nd Avenue NE, St. Pete Cost: $45



