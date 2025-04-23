USF Police report empty 9mm cartridge found in campus parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida said an empty 9mm cartridge was found on the Tampa campus parking lot on Tuesday.

USF Police said students reported finding the cartridge in Parking Lot 9. The item is now in police possession.

A K9 unit from the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was requested to sweep the surrounding area out of an abundance of caution, but officials stated that the search did not uncover any other items or evidence.

They said they do not believe there is an active threat to the campus.

This comes after USF Police found an empty gun case, empty ammunition magazines, and some personal belongings in the Fine Arts Building, also on the Tampa campus, on Saturday. No gun was located.

Officials said on Monday that they have increased law enforcement presence on the campus since the shooting at Florida State University and are encouraging the community to report anything that seems out of place.