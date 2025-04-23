Bubble wizard Blaise Ryndes to dazzle hometown crowds at Tampa show

TAMPA, Fla. — Blaise Ryndes said he's from Land O' Lakes, but anyone who's ever seen this showman's unique bubble wizardry knows he's out of this world.

"People have a primeval attraction to bubbles, almost like flame," said the 23-year-old, who's been featured on "America's Got Talent" and in the pages of the Guinness Book of World Records.

"People are drawn to them in a certain way, whether you're 1 or 100," added Ryndes, who can bend bubbles into wild whirling shapes and make them do things you had no idea bubbles could do.

He has been a professional entertainer since the age of 12. "The best thing about my job is putting smiles on people's faces," he said.

He has traveled the country, dazzling audiences wherever he goes, often with his "Spheres Bubble Show," a Cirque du Soleil-style marvel featuring lasers, black lights, aliens, robots, and more.

But a performance this Sunday, April 27, will be extra special. It's a homecoming show at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $20. The show starts at 3 p.m. "It really makes it so much more meaningful to perform in my home state, in my hometown, in front of people who have supported me since the beginning," he said.

For ticket information for the Spheres Bubble Show, go here.

