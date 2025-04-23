Florida attorney general files lawsuit against instant messaging app Snapchat

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit against Snapchat on Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, there are concerns that the app is being used by predators to target minors.

"We take the safety and security of children very seriously, and as part of our mission to make Florida the best place to raise a family, we are holding social media platforms that harm children accountable,” said Uthmeier.

The lawsuit claims the app violates Florida's House Bill 3, which prohibits children under 13 from creating accounts and requires parents to approve accounts for those aged 14 and 15.