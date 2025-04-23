GLAAD leaders call Pope Francis "a transformational leader who included LGBTQ people"

TAMPA, Fla. — GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, is reacting to the death of Pope Francis. GLAAD leadership called Pope Francis "a transformational leader who included LGBTQ people in historic ways."

Ross Murray, President of the GLAAd Media Institute and a Lutheran deacon, met Pope Francis in 2023. Murray gave him a handmade stole that his mother had made.

"I presented this rainbow stole to him and described that my mother handmade the stole. She made the two that I have and I use. He was very patient, nodding and nice," recalled Murray.

"He assumed that I was asking him if he would bless it, and I would take it back from myself. I kind of flippantly said, yeah, it's for me. I already have my own, and that's when he broke out into this gigantic smile," said Murray.

Murray said Pope Francis repeatedly urged acceptance of LGBTQ people and included them in conversations at the Vatican.

In 2013, Pope Francis stated, If someone is gay and searches for the lord and has good will, who am I to judge?"

"Pope Francis is definitely the most open and accepting for the LGTBQ community of any pope in history," said Murray.

During his 12 years as pontiff, Francis was regarded as the pope of the poor, the marginalized, and the underprivileged. He eased the hard stance the church previously held on the LGBTQ community and allowed for priests to bless same-sex couples.

USF Associate Professor James Cavendish co-authored the book, "Catholicism at a Crossroads: The Present and Future of America's Largest Church."

Cavendish pointed out that the pope took his name from St. Francis of Assisi.

"If you look at the life of St. Francis, Francis sort of rejected the wealth that he had inherited from his father and chose to live a simple life of poverty," he said.

"It’s clear that Pope Francis, from the early stages, wanted to be a different kind of pope to show that he was in solidarity with those who are poor or marginalized," he added.

The next pope will be chosen by the College of Cardinals, who will vote by secret ballot. Pope Francis increased the global diversity of the College of Cardinals.

"I'm pretty sure when he chose those cardinals, he was looking for people who shared his vision of the church as a church that’s open and welcoming," said Cavendish.