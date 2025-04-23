Forecast: Near-record temps this afternoon

Mostly sunny and hot weather for Wednesday.

We'll see mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures to start today. Most towns will begin the day in the 60s. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and a return to some heat with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s away from the coast. The record high today is 91, to which Tampa may get close.

No major changes to the forecast as we go through the rest of the week. Thursday will see a return to sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Friday may be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s and once again very close to records for the date.

Not much change in the weekend weather. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will likely reach the low 90s away from the beaches. If you are looking to cool off, heading to the coast is your best bet. Sea breezes will remain strong Saturday and Sunday keeping the beach temps in the low 80s each afternoon.

A weak front still looks to dip down into our area Monday. This front may get close enough and be strong enough late Monday to help fire up a couple of showers or even a thunderstorm along the Florida west coast Monday afternoon. Right now Monday's rain chances are only 20-30%.

Have a great Wednesday!