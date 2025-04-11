News to Know for April 11

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is our biweekly community show, where we visit your neighborhood to highlight local haunts and hidden gems. This morning, we packed up our crew and headed out to Zephyrhills, a city that's in the midst of some major development. Everywhere you look, it can seem like there's something new: an ice cream shop, a park boasting a playground and splash pad and manufacturing facilities set to bring hundreds of jobs. But don't worry, some businesses like Chalet Flowers still keep it old school. The florist is the longest-owned business downtown, hosted inside a chalet built from a Sears catalog more than 45 years ago.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. Highs will range from the mid-70s at the beaches to the mid-80s east of I-75, but in the evening, a cold front will move through.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Friday, April 11, 2025

Things to Do this Friday, April 11

Find local and handmade goods at the Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free

Enjoy blues music, drinks, and scenery at the Tampa Bay Blues Festival.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $75

Watch Grammy award-winning band Chicago perform at the Baycare Sound.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater Cost: $40



