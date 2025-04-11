New Zephyrhills park brings welcome space for families

A new park in Zephyrhills is a welcome investment to the community.

The $7.5 Million project (paid for by ARPA funds) brings a brand new playground, splash pad and other amenities.

The new features bring an opportunity for families to get together and enjoy the community.

"This is very important to the city, just to be able to provide a space for families to come. You know, it's free," said city manager Billy Poe. "As you'll see through this, the amount of use that the park's getting. Today, it's a Thursday morning, 10 o'clock in the morning. It's amazing. And to be able to provide this for the citizens, to have a place to come, to be able to have that family time that I think is so important, especially to, you know, nowadays, to have that family time, to raise the kids upright, it's extremely important."

The 12-acre park also pays homage to the city's history, honoring the Hercules Powder Company that was located on Camp 39 many years ago.