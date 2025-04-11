Forecast: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy, showers after 7pm

Mostly sunny, becoming breezy, highs in the 80s.

We'll start the day cool today with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light. The wind, however, will increase through the day, becoming breezy by the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s at the beaches to the mid-80s east of I-75. There will be no rain during the daylight hours.

This evening however, a cold front will move through. This front is likely to bring some sct'd showers and thunderstorms after 7pm, beginning in the Nature Coast and spreading southeast through the evening. A couple of heavier downpours are possible too. The front will move through overnight with all the clouds and rain pushing east of us before sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday looks beautiful. We'll see sunny skies, dry air, and highs only in the low to mid-70s. It will be breezy at times.

Sunday, expect temperatures to be a little warmer, in the mid and upper-70s but overall it will still be dry and sunny.

Warmer temperatures are likely to return next week with highs in the 80s starting Monday and continuing through to the following weekend.

Enjoy your weekend!