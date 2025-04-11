New and old businesses mix in Downtown Zephyrhills

Downtown Zephyrhills is changing, with new ideas and businesses looking towards the future of what the area could be.

For Gentlemen's Quarters Barber Shop, Main Street has been their home for the past eight years.

"We're proud of the community. We're proud to be part of the community, not just, you know, all the clients and everything, but it's great to be around all the business owners and the residents here," Carlie Bronson said.

Uptown Creamery is a newer business downtown. The family-owned business specializes in homemade ice cream and waffle cones, serving about 14 different flavors.

"I was trying to find something that the community can enjoy because they didn't really have a lot of ice cream out here, and it's a homemade product, so it's not like we're buying and reselling, and the community seems to really like it," said owner Whitney Maxwell.

Under new ownership since we last visited Zephyrhills is the Zephyrhills Brewing Company. The Patel family has made some changes to the spot, including adding a full food menu.

"People always ask me, all my customers here, why in the world would you own this brewery? And I always tell them that I own this brewery, not to make money. Of course, you know, I have to make some money to run the business, but my intent is not to make money. My intent is to—this city has given me so much in the last 20 years. It's my time to give it back to the city, and that's what I'm doing," said owner Pranab Patel.

The longest-owned business downtown is Chalet Flowers. It's inside a chalet built from a Sears catalog more than 45 years ago. This family-owned and operated florist is a local gem, and many generations of people work here every day.

"We've gone through a lot of changes, but the young people, they help us to work our way through that, but we are still very old school here. Everything's done very primitively," owner Kim Sanders said.

"Most definitely, it's more personable. You get to understand them on a different level than if you were just to order online with someone you didn't know," leader designer Kayla Glover said. "You get to see them face to face. You get to meet them and really create a relationship with them, for them to come back over and over.

