New development coming to Zephyrhills, bringing in hundreds of jobs

A new development is coming to Zephyrhills, bringing hundreds of jobs to the community.

Bauducco is the third largest cookie manufacturer in the U.S. but was originally founded in Brazil. The international company broke ground on their property last month off Chancey Road.

Plans call for the company to invest $200 million in the city and create nearly 600 new jobs.

"In the midst of all this residential [development] that's occurring, it's really refreshing in my position to see all this manufacturing that's coming, where we're a little bit more land use balanced and creating good jobs for people who work here," said Todd Vande Berg, Planning Director, City of Zephyrhills.

Bauducco is widely known for its Panettones and wafer cookies.

The first phase of their manufacturing facility is expected to be complete by early 2026.

Mi-Tek is also in the process of building a new plant here, as well.

Just down the road, they're building a new 480,000-square-foot facility.

The company produces steel connector plates for the construction industry.

When complete, Mi-Tek will bring about 150 new jobs to Zephyrhills.

"In the past year, we've had an influx of industrial and not just light industrial types of development, but manufacturers that we're really excited about. I've been here since 1996, and we've been pitching the manufacturing, trying to bring them in since I've been here. And then all of a sudden, this past year, one comes, and we got two others coming now. So yeah, we're really excited about the manufacturers that are coming, bringing good jobs, employment to the community," Vande Berg said.

Mi-Tek should be complete in 2026.

