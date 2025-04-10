News to Know for April 10

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's the end of an era, it seems. After being temporarily shut down by hurricane damage in 2024, Treasure Island's Thunderbird Beach Resort has filed plans to demolish the building. The hotel's iconic neon sign has been a sight to behold for tourists and locals alike, a staple on the beach since 1957. But don't despair just yet —included in the plans is a new version of the hotel with parking, utility, and stormwater management infrastructure. While they still have yet to be approved, we can only hope that at least the neon sign will stick around.

News to Know

New details emerge in a Gulfport teen's murder: Recently released court records state at least six people knew or saw the teen being held against her will at a St. Petersburg duplex, yet no one called the police.

Recently released court records state at least six people knew or saw the teen being held against her will at a St. Petersburg duplex, yet no one called the police. The Florida Senate passes the 'Gulf of America' bill: The bill would formally adopt the "Gulf of America" as an official designation, displaying the Trump administration's rebranding in state agencies and school classrooms.



The bill would formally adopt the "Gulf of America" as an official designation, displaying the Trump administration's rebranding in state agencies and school classrooms. Deputies identify a Riverview shooting victim: Peter Meyer was killed on Tuesday during an incident between a man in a vehicle and a man on an electric bike at US Highway 301 and Balm Riverview Road.

Peter Meyer was killed on Tuesday during an incident between a man in a vehicle and a man on an electric bike at US Highway 301 and Balm Riverview Road. New College reschedules a controversial event: Days after comedian Russell Brand was charged with sexual assault, New College of Florida said they will reschedule an event planned with the actor.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect cool temperatures in the 50s in most areas this morning under clear skies, but a north breeze will make it feel cooler at times. This afternoon, we'll see highs in the low 80s with dry air and just a few scattered clouds.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, April 10, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The FDA is considering eliminating phenylephrine from over-the-counter medications due to its ineffectiveness when taken orally.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Decongestant Removal

Things to Do this Thursday, April 10

Attend the Palm Harbor Festival for a weekend of local vendors, live music, family-friendly activities, and delicious food offerings.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1114 Florida Avenue, Palm Harbor Cost: Free

Join the Tampa Writing Group for a creative meetup at HotWax Coffee Shop. Writers can share projects and collaborate in a welcoming environment.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1522 E. Seventh Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Join the New Horizons Ukulele Group for a fun, weekly Strum and Sing session at Carrollwood Cultural Center, welcoming participants of all skill levels to enjoy music together.

When: 12:15 p.m. Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.