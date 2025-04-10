Forecast: Low humidity, warm temps today

Another beautiful day!

Expect cool temperatures in the 50s in most towns this morning under clear skies. A north breeze will make it feel cooler at times. This afternoon we'll see highs in the low 80s with dry air and just a few sct'd clouds. A couple of these clouds may even produce a shower east of I-75 this afternoon.

Friday looks like another nice day with highs in the low 80s. Late in the day a cool front will move through the region, reaching the coast just after sunset and moving east through the overnight.

Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will likely only reach the mid-70s. The day will start a bit breezy, but those winds should quickly get lighter through the day.

Expect another cool morning on Sunday with many towns down into the 50s. Sunday looks sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Warm weather returns next week as temperatures rebound to the 80s starting on Monday. After Wednesday, some towns away from the coast may even start to warm up into the upper 80s.

Have a good day!