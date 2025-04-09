Florida Senate passes bills to adopt 'Gulf of America' in state maps and classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed a bill to formally adopt the "Gulf of America" as an official designation, permanently displaying the Trump administration's controversial rebranding in state agencies and public school classrooms.

HB 575 and HB 549 passed the Florida Senate on April 9 with the goal of ensuring that all official state documents, maps, and references reflect the designation "Gulf of America." The bills also want to direct state agencies, district school boards, and charter school governing boards to update, change, or create materials to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America."

According to HB 549, instructional materials and library media center collection materials acquired or adopted by district school boards or charter school boards on or after July 1, 2025, must reflect the renaming.

“On January 20, 2025, the body of water along Florida’s west coast became the Gulf of America – that is a fact,” said Senator Gruters. “This bill ensures that we reflect that fact across state government and, most importantly, in our schools. It is our responsibility to ensure our children understand American greatness.”

Florida becomes the first state to pass legislation making the "Gulf of America" the official designation across government agencies.

The bills now head to Gov. DeSantis' desk for signature. If signed, they would go into effect on July 1, 2025.