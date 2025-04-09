Watch Now
New College will reschedule Russell Brand event, move to smaller venue with no public access

Matt Rourke/AP
Actor Russell Brand is seen during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Days after Russell Brand was charged with sexual assault, New College of Florida said they will reschedule an event planned with the actor for this weekend.

Brand was scheduled to speak at New College on April 12 at an event called Thinking Without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power.

New College said they rescheduled the event and moved it to a smaller on-campus theater with no tickets available for general access.

On April 4, British police filed charges against Brand for rape and sexual assault.

“At New College, we remain committed to creating spaces for honest and often challenging conversations. Free speech is not a performance—it’s a principle. While we continue to support the intention behind this event, we also recognize that timing and context matter. We look forward to welcoming Mr. Brand to campus at a future date under conditions that allow for thoughtful and topical engagement from both the public and our academic community,” Alexandra Nicole Islas, New College Director of Public Policy, said.

New College did not announce the rescheduled date.


