Treasure Island's Thunderbird Resort files plans to demolish building, rebuild

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The iconic Treasure Island Thunderbird Resort has filed plans to demolish its current building. Damage from Hurricane Helene closed the property in September 2024.

The resort has been a welcome sight on the Island since 1957.

Plans filed with Southwest Florida Management District showed the building would be demolished, and a new resort with parking, utility, and stormwater management infrastructure would replace its current spot.

The plans would also include parking on the ground floor instead of guest rooms.

SWFMD has not yet approved these plans, and no date has been set for demolition.

We did reach out to the hotel management and are waiting for an official response.