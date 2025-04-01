News to Know for April 1

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four kicks off this week in Tampa, and teams are set to arrive in the city today. UCLA will be taking on UConn, and Texas and South Carolina will go head-to-head at Amalie Arena. This will mark the fourth time Tampa has hosted the event, and the city is certainly gearing up. If you want even more ways to celebrate, Tourney Town, a free festival with special appearances, games and more, kicks off Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center.

News to Know

Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting: Seven deputies fired their guns at Marina DeFlippo, shooting her at least three times, after they say she repeatedly fled a traffic stop and waved her gun around.

Mobile homeowners want more transparency: Pinellas County residents who had their mobile homes damaged in last year's hurricanes believe the county is overestimating the damage to their homes and underestimating the cash values.



A new pickleball club is ready to serve: McKinley Cooper decided to open Ace Pickleball Club, an indoor club in Lutz, to combat the Florida heat and thunderstorms.

An employee shoots a customer in Tampa: Police said an argument between an employee and a customer ended in a homicide at a local 7/11 gas station Monday night.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see areas of low clouds and fog this morning, but it should clear up quickly. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and low 70s, with noticeable humidity.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Susan Solves It

A study found that some charging cords are a fire hazard, even if they're not charging a device but are still plugged in. Researchers also found that imitations of Apple chargers were often cheaply made and had fire and shock risks.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Charger Danger

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 1

Shop at boutiques and galleries next to the beach at the Gulfport Fresh Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Cost: Free

Discover new tastes at the annual Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival

When: 12 p.m. Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $40

Test your knowledge of Schitt's Creek at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.'s trivia night.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free



