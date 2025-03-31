Tampa readies to host 4th Women's NCAA Final Four

TAMPA, Fla — If you didn't know the Women's Final Four was coming to Tampa week, the life-sized bracket might be a good clue.

We already know South Carolina and UCLA have won their way to Tampa.

We'll find out the other two teams Monday night.

The signs are all over downtown that the Final Four is on the way.

It's the 4th time Tampa has hosted this event and the finishing touches are being done at Amalie Arena.

Danielle Carroll just flew in from Maryland for the festivities.

"I'm excited for what's coming in. I'm all about women's empowerment. I'm super excited to see all the teams coming. I'm super excited to see the fans they are bringing with them. And what the city is going to share with them,” Carroll said.

The city is gearing up and cleaning up for all the events surrounding the basketball.

Several people made sure the Riverwalk would be ready.

"We've got volunteers starting at Curtis Hixon Park going all the way to Cotanchobee Park which are the homes of the Bounce, The Super Saturday concert, Tourney Town, Party on the Plaza. So we are cleaning up the areas that we know are going to be dense with crowds and fans,” said Claire Lessinger, Vice President of Events with the Tampa Sports Commission

"I'm excited about the sport itself because I played basketball when I was younger. I'm exited about the athleticism of it. Some really talented ladies,” said Carroll.

Women's basketball hit an all-time high last year behind the popularity of Caitlin Clark.

The women's NCAA Championship game drew more viewers than the men's title game.