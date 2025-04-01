LUTZ, Fla. — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the county, but here in Florida, it can be a challenge when it comes to our hot summer temperatures and late afternoon thunderstorms. So, one local pickleball fan decided why not open a new indoor club.

McKinley Cooper, co-owner of Ace Pickleball Club in Lutz, actually grew up playing pickleball. She loves the sport and is excited to share her passion with the rest of Tampa Bay.

“I’ve been playing pickleball long before it exploded in popularity,” said Cooper. “I play with my dad and my brothers; it’s a great way to stay active together, we have a ton of fun.”

New pickleball club ready to serve in Lutz

Pickleball may have started as a family hobby for Cooper, but now you can say it’s like a family business. On March 31 she officially opened the 12th Ace Pickleball Club franchise in the United States and the first in Florida.

“This is absolutely a dream come true, this venture is especially meaningful because it is something that my family and I love to do together, and to be able to open a facility like Ace Pickleball Club, which is welcoming to everyone from beginner to advanced is very special to us,” said Cooper.

McKinley’s dad remembers bringing the paddles with them on family vacations to Florida.

“We started playing 10-years-ago within our family and it became our passion and now we are able with McKinley, and her leadership, are able to combine business with our passion, it’s just a real dream come true,” said Charles Cooper.

Ace Pickleball Club offers 12 different courts designed for all ages and skill levels. You don't need to make a reservation; you just show up and play.

“There is a big pickleball community here and what we’ve been hearing a lot from our members is that there is not enough places to play,” said Cooper.

Members say it’s a great alternative to public parks.

“It allows people to play 365 days a year, it’s fantastic,” said member Kathy McCausey.

“Especially with the weather, I mean it’s amazing to have something in our own backyard, to have an indoor spot, 12 different courts,” said member Bobby Kim.

Ace Pickleball Club even has a team of specialists constantly ready to crash the net with any help needed regarding the equipment, the court or the game.

Cooper said she is honored to be a voice in the Pickleball community.

“I’m very proud to provide an outlet,” said Cooper. “Pickleball is an incredible way to bring the community together and that’s exactly what we are trying to do.”

Ace Pickleball Club is open seven days a week.