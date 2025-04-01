Forecast: Morning clouds & fog, then sunny and warm

Morning clouds and fog return today.

We'll see areas of low clouds and fog around this morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and low 70s with noticeable levels of humidity.

The clouds and fog will clear quickly during the morning. Sunny skies return this afternoon with temperatures generally warming into the 80s. The beaches however will stay in the 70s due to a sea breeze while those east of I-75 get closer to 90 degrees.

The winds shift from the southeast beginning on Wednesday. Those southeast winds will push heat, that's been common in the interior, closer to the coast. Places like the beaches will warm to around 80 on Wednesday and Tampa may get to or above 90 degrees. Record highs may be set not just Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday too.

Winds to more on-shore by the weekend ahead of our next front. These will bring back the sea breezes so highs by Sunday will stay in the 80s.

Clouds will increase on Monday and showers and storms are possible by Monday evening and into Tuesday with a cold front. This front will push the warm and humid weather out, bringing back weather that's more typical for April, highs around 80 with much lower humidity.

Have a great Tuesday!