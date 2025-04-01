Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Customer shot, killed after argument with employee: Tampa Police

Customer shot to death by employee
WFTS
Customer shot to death by employee
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said an argument between an employee and a customer ended in a homicide at a business in Tampa.

Tampa officers said they were called to the 10,000 block of N. Nebraska Ave. at 6:14 p.m. on March 31 after receiving reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the confrontation started from an argument between the two. Police said during the argument, the employee took out a gun and shot the customer.

Police confirmed that there is no continuing threat to the public stemming from this incident and that the employee is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to reach out to them.

ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott spoke with experts about this year's spring pollen season and how last year's hurricanes may be increasing the amount of pollen now.

Allergies on the rise as pollen persists

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.