Customer shot, killed after argument with employee: Tampa Police

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said an argument between an employee and a customer ended in a homicide at a business in Tampa.

Tampa officers said they were called to the 10,000 block of N. Nebraska Ave. at 6:14 p.m. on March 31 after receiving reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the confrontation started from an argument between the two. Police said during the argument, the employee took out a gun and shot the customer.

Police confirmed that there is no continuing threat to the public stemming from this incident and that the employee is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to reach out to them.