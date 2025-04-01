Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

PCSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in Indian Shores

Deputy involved shooting Indian Shores
WFTS
Deputy involved shooting Indian Shores
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in Indian Shores.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near 20254 Gulf Boulevard.

Officials added that the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is assuming the investigation.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is set to speak to the media.

There are no other details available at this time.

ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott spoke with experts about this year's spring pollen season and how last year's hurricanes may be increasing the amount of pollen now.

Allergies on the rise as pollen persists

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.