PCSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in Indian Shores

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in Indian Shores.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near 20254 Gulf Boulevard.

Officials added that the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is assuming the investigation.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is set to speak to the media.

There are no other details available at this time.