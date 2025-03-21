Breakfast Stacks | At Home with Shay

Gluten-free Breakfast Stacks are awesome for so many reasons. They can be customized for food allergies, dietary preferences, made for breakfast, lunch or dinner. You can eat them on a plate or as a sandwich on the go. And you can get all of your breakfast favorites into one stackable bite. Dip or drizzle with maple syrup or any other sauce you can dream up... yum!

Ingredients

For the pancakes:

1 ½ cups Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 gluten free flour blend - Cup4Cup was used in these pics, Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 is preferred

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

2 tablespoon sugar

1 ½ cups buttermilk - sub dairy free milk + 1 teaspoon vinegar if needed

2 eggs

6 tablespoon melted butter - sub canola oil if needed

For stacking:

6 slices bacon - cut in half

6 eggs

6 slices cheese of choice

maple syrup for serving

Instructions

Begin with the pancake batter:

Combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a medium bowl. Set aside

Melt butter in the microwave for 30-60 seconds. Set aside. Combine the buttermilk and egg, stirring to mix well.

Add flour mixture to the buttermilk mixture and stir to combine. Mix in the melted butter. Set aside until bacon is cooked through.

To cook:

Cook the bacon in a large skillet or griddle until crisp. Remove and let drain on paper towels. With a ladle or large spoon, carefully remove and save some of the bacon drippings in a heat safe bowl.

Using the same griddle or pan you cooked the bacon on (with some of the bacon grease remaining), heat it to medium-high.

Using a ¼ cup measuring cup or a large scoop, pour batter on to a hot griddle or pan. You can use well greased 3.5” mason jar rings to keep the pancakes evenly sized if you wish, or just wing it;-) Let brown on one side, then flip to brown the other side. Carefully remove the ring using tongs, after the pancake has cooked on both sides. Continue until all batter is used.

You can keep pancakes & bacon warm in a 200 degree oven until ready to stack.

Cook your eggs as desired using the same well-greased mason jar rings, or not.

Assemble:

Stack beginning with one pancake, an egg, cheese, bacon and top with another pancake. Drizzle with maple syrup and eat with a fork and knife or pick it up and eat it like a sandwich. Enjoy!

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.