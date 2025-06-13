At Home with Shay: S'mores Cupcakes

These gluten free S’mores Cupcakes were developed for my daughter’s birthday. She requested some type of s’mores dessert and it was up to me to dream it up. So much fun! I played around with ideas for cakes, but ended up going with cupcakes because they are so easy to serve. The base is made with gluten free graham cracker crumbs, then a generous layer of fudgy brownie and a topping of toasted marshmallow fluff. Yummm!

Ingredients

Gluten Free Graham Cracker Crust

1 ¼ cups crushed gluten free graham crackers - 1 box of Kinnikinnick GF graham crumbs or approx. 10 Pamela's GF Honey Grahams, plus 2 more for garnish

2 tablespoon softened butter - *you may need up to 4 tbsp, depending on the crackers you use

Brownie Filling

2 eggs

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup butter - melted & cooled

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup gluten free flour blend with xanthan gum

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

16 oz marshmallow fluff - mini marshmallows work too

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Line 12 cupcake molds with paper cupcake liners.

Gluten Free Graham Cracker Crust

Finely crush the graham crackers using a food processor if possible. Combine the graham crumbs with the softened butter in a mixing bowl. Check to be sure that the crumb mixture sticks together when pressed against the side of the bowl. If it is too dry to stick, add a little more butter.

Divide the crust mixture into the 12 cupcake liners and press into the bottom as level & evenly as possible. I use the bottom of a cup or stem of a mini wine glass. Whatever is the right diameter for your cupcake molds. Set these aside while you work on the brownie filling.



Brownie Filling

In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs on a high speed until they are pale and frothy. Add the sugars and beat on high until thick and pale. Gradually add in the butter and vanilla extract until it is combined well.

Combine the cocoa powder, flour and salt on a low speed until it is incorporated, then turn the speed up to mix it very well.

Use a mixing spoon to stir in the chocolate chips.

Divide the batter evenly into the cupcake molds on top of the graham crust. Bake for 30 minutes, until the brownies have risen, but are still fudge-y in the center. Remove and let cool to room temp before spooning or piping on the marshmallow fluff.

Use a kitchen torch or broiler set on high to toast the marshmallow in the oven. If toasting in the oven, this should take no more than 60 seconds, depending on how high the rack is set in your oven.

Serve right away or store at room temp until ready to eat. The marshmallow fluff will likely spread and drip over the edges of the cupcake as it sits. If this doesn't appeal to you, use mini marshmallows instead.

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.