It's a Good Morning to be in Zephyrhills

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Zephyrhills.

Complete Coverage: GMTB Local Spotlight

Zephyrhills hopes to preserve 'small town America' with rapid growth

Driving in Zephyrhills, you can look to your left and see endless greenery, and then to your right new housing communities going up one after another, and the homes are selling before they’re even built.

Free summer program in Zephyrhills offers safe, fun place for kids

A free program for kids in Zephyrhills is back this summer.

The summer rec program provides a safe, fun place for kids to go when school is out. The kids craft, play sports, swim and go to the movies.

Downtown Zephyrhills offers a little bit of everything

Take a walk in the quaint downtown Zephyrhills and you're sure to notice some beautiful artwork.

Hidden in alleyways and on the side of businesses you'll find murals that you can interact with.

Main Street is supported by volunteers, who also help put together tons of events that go on every year like Festival of Lights, Halloween Howl and Music and Motorcycles.

The downtown area really offers a little bit of everything.

Zephyrhills airport gets $6.6 million for improvements

There's an airport in Zephyrhills that caters to private and smaller planes, and it just got a big boost from the state.

This year they received $6.6 million for improvements.

They plan to build a new fix-based operator building, a new taxiway and two new hangars.

Zephyrhills leaders want to create 'hangout' space as city rapidly grows

Zephyrhills is growing, and rapidly, so city leaders are hoping they can keep their sense of community by adding a hang-out spot similar to Tampa's Sparkman Wharf or Armature Works.

It'll be called "The Backyard," and will be situated right next to city hall. It'll feature community space and container businesses.

